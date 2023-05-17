Flooding forces Emilia Romagna Grand Prix into cancellation

Major flooding around the Imola circuit has forced F1 bosses to call off the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix this weekend.

Red Bull Racing team-mates Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez were ready to lock horns in the fifth race of the season this Sunday.

But after discussions were held with local authorities and race organisers, they agreed the race could not go ahead safely, in light of news that three people in the Emilia Romagna region have been killed as a resut of the flooding.

F1 president and chief executive officer Stefano Domenicali said: “It is such a tragedy to see what has happened to Imola and Emilia Romagna, the town and region that I grew up in, and my thoughts and prayers are with the victims of the flooding and the families and communities affected.

“The decision that has been taken is the right one for everyone in the local communities and the F1 family as we need to ensure safety and not create extra burden for the authorities while they deal with this very awful situation.”

Verstappen said he supported the decision to call off the race, adding: “Our thoughts are with all those affected by the severe rainfall and flooding in the greater Emilia Romagna region.