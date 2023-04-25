Focus turns to League One relegation scrappers playing on Tuesday night

Eyes will be firmly locked on two games in particular this evening in League One which could have big implications on MK Dons’ survival fate.

Five games take place tonight (Tuesday), with four of the top five in action to play their game in hand, while at the bottom, Dons fans will be interested in the games involving Accrington Stanley and Oxford United.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Liam Manning is still looking for his first win in charge of the U’s, and as a club, they are looking for their first win since January 21. They play host to Cheltenham Town at the Kassam Stadium tonight, knowing a win would lift them above Dons and into 19th.

Accrington meanwhile travel the relatively short-hop over the Bolton to take on a Wanderers side looking to tighten their grip on a spot in the play-offs. A win for Stanley would see them move within two points of Dons tonight, but they would stay in the bottom four.