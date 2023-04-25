News you can trust since 1981
Focus turns to League One relegation scrappers playing on Tuesday night

Fixtures in League One will have an impact at the top and bottom of the division

By The Newsroom
Published 25th Apr 2023, 09:29 BST- 1 min read

Eyes will be firmly locked on two games in particular this evening in League One which could have big implications on MK Dons’ survival fate.

Five games take place tonight (Tuesday), with four of the top five in action to play their game in hand, while at the bottom, Dons fans will be interested in the games involving Accrington Stanley and Oxford United.

Liam Manning is still looking for his first win in charge of the U’s, and as a club, they are looking for their first win since January 21. They play host to Cheltenham Town at the Kassam Stadium tonight, knowing a win would lift them above Dons and into 19th.

Accrington meanwhile travel the relatively short-hop over the Bolton to take on a Wanderers side looking to tighten their grip on a spot in the play-offs. A win for Stanley would see them move within two points of Dons tonight, but they would stay in the bottom four.

Dons’ opponents on Saturday, Barnsley, are in action against title hunting Ipswich Town at Oakwell, Lincoln host Burton and table-toppers Plymouth host Bristol Rovers.

Related topics:League OneOxford UnitedCheltenham Town