Fond memories of Lincoln loan for Dons’ midfielder Coventry

Conor Coventry spent a few months on loan at Lincoln City before Covid cut short the 2019/20 season

Conor Coventry felt like he was beginning to get into his stride at Lincoln City before Covid cut short his loan spell back in 2020.

The West Ham midfielder made seven appearances for the Imps before the season was curtailed when the virus first took hold, prematurely ending his first loan spell away from the Hammers.

After a spell in the Championship with Peterborough in the first half of this season, the 21-year-old has started the last three matches for Dons since making the move last month.

Coventry is in line to take on the Imps this afternoon at Stadium MK, and said he still holds the club in good regard for giving him the opportunity to cut his teeth in the EFL.

He said: “I really enjoyed my time there, and I’m grateful to all the lads, staff and the fans there. It was cut short by Covid and I wish it could have gone on a bit longer because I felt I was just finding my feet at the time.

“But it’s another game that we want to win. I’m looking forward to seeing a few old faces.

“They’re a good side and were close to going up last season. They’re a good club, with a good fanbase and a good manager behind them.