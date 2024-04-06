Live

Forest Green Rovers 0-2 MK Dons - Into stoppage time

MK Dons are in action this afternoon against bottom club Forest Green Rovers
By Toby Lock
Published 6th Apr 2024, 13:34 BST
Updated 6th Apr 2024, 16:49 BST

Get the latest from the game

Forest Green Rovers vs MK Dons - LIVE

16:48 BST

Stoppage time

Five minutes to be added on

16:47 BST

89 mins: Last change for Dons

Dan Kemp will come on at the death here for Alex Gilbey

More changes for FGR too, with Osadebe being replaced by Bunker, and Doidge is off for Omotoye

16:44 BST

86 mins: Gilbey should score

After Tezgel refuses to take a shot, rather taking a few touches instead, Lofthouse barges his way to the byline, crosses for Gilbey but somehow, from close range, puts it well over the bar

16:38 BST

79 mins: Rovers with three subs

McAlister, McCann and Thompson make way for Jacob Maddox, Fankaty Dabo and Callum Jones

16:34 BST

75 mins: Lofthouse on a run

Brilliant dance across the penalty area from Lofthouse, picks out Harvie who sees his cross cut out for a corner, which Gilbey over-hits

16:32 BST

74 mins: Another double sub

Wearne and Payne come off, Tezgel and Robson replacing them

16:30 BST

71 mins: Still bubbling

Wow, Osadebe and Keogh need to be separated again as the former Dons defender takes his team-mate to task. They’re really not happy with each other at the moment

16:27 BST

69 mins: Dons make changes

Tucker and Dean come off with 21 minutes to go, replaced by Norman and Harrison

16:27 BST

67 mins: Dean ambitious

The striker fancied his chances from fully 25 yards, hitting a volley on the turn but seeing it sail just over.

Meanwhile Keogh and Osadebe have some angry words amongst themselves

16:20 BST

61 mins: League Two being shaken up

Not a lot happening here, Dons controlling it.

But elsewhere, Wrexham are losing... Mansfield are getting hammered and as it stands, Dons are sat in second!

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page