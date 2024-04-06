Forest Green Rovers 0-2 MK Dons - Into stoppage time
Stoppage time
Five minutes to be added on
89 mins: Last change for Dons
Dan Kemp will come on at the death here for Alex Gilbey
More changes for FGR too, with Osadebe being replaced by Bunker, and Doidge is off for Omotoye
86 mins: Gilbey should score
After Tezgel refuses to take a shot, rather taking a few touches instead, Lofthouse barges his way to the byline, crosses for Gilbey but somehow, from close range, puts it well over the bar
79 mins: Rovers with three subs
McAlister, McCann and Thompson make way for Jacob Maddox, Fankaty Dabo and Callum Jones
75 mins: Lofthouse on a run
Brilliant dance across the penalty area from Lofthouse, picks out Harvie who sees his cross cut out for a corner, which Gilbey over-hits
74 mins: Another double sub
Wearne and Payne come off, Tezgel and Robson replacing them
71 mins: Still bubbling
Wow, Osadebe and Keogh need to be separated again as the former Dons defender takes his team-mate to task. They’re really not happy with each other at the moment
69 mins: Dons make changes
Tucker and Dean come off with 21 minutes to go, replaced by Norman and Harrison
67 mins: Dean ambitious
The striker fancied his chances from fully 25 yards, hitting a volley on the turn but seeing it sail just over.
Meanwhile Keogh and Osadebe have some angry words amongst themselves
61 mins: League Two being shaken up
Not a lot happening here, Dons controlling it.
But elsewhere, Wrexham are losing... Mansfield are getting hammered and as it stands, Dons are sat in second!