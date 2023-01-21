Forest Green Rovers 1-2 MK Dons - Dean makes his Dons debut
MK Dons are in Gloucestershire this afternoon to take on League One’s bottom club Forest Green Rovers.
Get the latest from the game.
Forest Green Rovers 1-2 MK Dons - Live
Into the closing stages here, Dons doing enough to remain on top of this one. Bakayoko has had a header land on the roof of Jamie Cumming’s net but otherwise, the visitors look relatively comfortable
Will Grigg comes off for Henry Lawrence and Dons go to three at the back for the remainder
Jonathan Leko and Josh McEachran make way for Conor Grant and Matt Smith.
Promising debut for Leko. Faded influence in the second-half after a busy first, and a good assist for Eisa’s first of the afternoon.
Could’ve been a hat-trick for Mo Eisa as Dawson Devoy ghosts in behind, sees the striker on the penalty spot but pulling it back to him, the brace-bagger slips and shanks it horribly wide
MK Dons are in front!
A brilliant ball from McEachran, threading the needle to find Eisa in behind again, tucking it under Doohan and into the net!