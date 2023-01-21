News you can trust since 1981
Forest Green Rovers 1-2 MK Dons - Dean makes his Dons debut

MK Dons are in Gloucestershire this afternoon to take on League One’s bottom club Forest Green Rovers.

By The Newsroom
3 hours ago
Updated 21st Jan 2023, 4:46pm
<p>MK Dons take on bottom club Forest Green Rovers this afternoon </p>

Forest Green Rovers 1-2 MK Dons - Live

90 mins: Stoppage time...

NINE minutes?!

88 mins: Dean makes his debut

Max Dean makes his MK Dons debut as he comes on for Mo Eisa late on

80 mins: Final 10 minutes

Into the closing stages here, Dons doing enough to remain on top of this one. Bakayoko has had a header land on the roof of Jamie Cumming’s net but otherwise, the visitors look relatively comfortable

75 mins: Watson down

The full-back down getting treatment, looks like he is ok to carry on though.

71 mins: Another switch for Dons

Will Grigg comes off for Henry Lawrence and Dons go to three at the back for the remainder

62 mins: The first changes for Dons

Jonathan Leko and Josh McEachran make way for Conor Grant and Matt Smith.

Promising debut for Leko. Faded influence in the second-half after a busy first, and a good assist for Eisa’s first of the afternoon.

59 mins: Chance for Eisa

Could’ve been a hat-trick for Mo Eisa as Dawson Devoy ghosts in behind, sees the striker on the penalty spot but pulling it back to him, the brace-bagger slips and shanks it horribly wide

51 mins: GOAL! Eisa doubles up!

MK Dons are in front!

A brilliant ball from McEachran, threading the needle to find Eisa in behind again, tucking it under Doohan and into the net!

Second half

Back underway

HALF TIME - Forest Green 1-1 MK Dons

A game which hasn’t deserved any goals, but we’ve ended up with two. Scrappy at both ends, a messy half of football. Flashes from Leko, but trying to do a bit too much on his own at times. Still, provided the cross for the equaliser.

