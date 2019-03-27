Forest Green to pay tribute to former chairman ahead of MK Dons clash

A minute’s applause will be held prior to kick off on Saturday for former Forest Green Rovers chairman Trevor Horsley.

Mr Horsley played a key role in guiding Rovers through the leagues from their Stroud FC beginnings, and driving the club’s move into The New Lawn stadium in 2006.

“Trevor will be missed by everyone that knew him,” said current Rovers chairman Dale Vince.

“His contribution to FGR has already endured beyond his time as chairman and will endure for many years to come.”

