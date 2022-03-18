Form, odds and stats ahead of Cambridge United vs MK Dons

The Abbey Stadium - home of Cambridge United

More than 1,000 MK Dons supporters will travel to the Abbey Stadium for only the second time to see their side take on Cambridge United on Saturday.

The sides have only met three times down the years, and Dons have won on all three occasions, and at times pretty comprehensively.

The previous games at Stadium MK have resulted in 6-0 and 4-1 wins for Dons, while their only trip to the Abbey Stadium resulted in a 1-0 win in 2018 League Two, with Chuks Aneke’s goal proving to be the difference between the sides that day.

While Cambridge are in a torrid run of late, winning just twice in 13 games, their form at home has been pretty solid, unbeaten in their last six matches on familiar soil, last suffering defeat to Rotherham back in December.

Most recently though, Mark Bonner’s side have lost three of their last four, and suffered a 6-0 thumping at the hands of Sheffield Wednesday last Saturday. It’s a run of form which sees them sitting 15th in League One.

For Harry Darling and Hiram Boateng, it is a return to Cambridge. Darling spent his formative years coming through the ranks at the club before making the move to Dons in January 2021, while Boateng spent last season on loan with the U’s, helping them to securing the League Two title and promotion to League One.

Former Dons defender George Williams could also line-up against his former club, having made 43 appearances for Mark Bonner’s side this season.

Referee Samuel Barrott will take charge of the game, his 32nd outing of the campaign. Somewhat card-happy, Mr Barrott has flashed 124 yellow cards this term, sending off three players. His last Dons game was the 4-3 win over Northampton last February. Ollie Williams and Paul Lister will run the lines with Fourth Official Adrian Tranter.