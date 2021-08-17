Form, odds and stats ahead of Dons’ clash with Charlton Athletic

Dons and Charlton last met in January

It has been a whirlwind week for Dons head coach Liam Manning as he takes charge of his second game in three days on Tuesday night.

Charlton Athletic head to town with a draw and a defeat to their name in their opening two games - just as Dons do. Nigel Adkins side drew 0-0 with Sheffield Wednesday on the opening day of the season before losing 2-1 to Karl Robinson’s Oxford United on Saturday. It was their second defeat on the spin after losing 1-0 to AFC Wimbledon in the Carabao Cup.

Dons head into the game after drawing 3-3 with Bolton in the League One opener before being beaten by League One favourites Sunderland at Stadium MK on Saturday, going down 2-1 in Manning’s first game as head coach.

The sides have met plenty of times down the years - today’s game will be the 19th meeting since November 2009. Charlton jut about have the edge with eight wins to Dons’ six, while there have been four draws. Both sides picked up a 1-0 away victory in the fixture last season.

Charles Breakspear takes charge of the game this evening. Somewhat infamous in the lower leagues, Mr Breakspear has already dished out six yellows and a red card in three games so far this season. Dons fans last saw him in the 2-0 win over Wigan Athletic at Stadium MK in October 2020.