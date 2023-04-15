Form, odds and stats ahead of MK Dons’ clash with Cheltenham Town

The fight for survival could take another leap forwards on Saturday when MK Dons take on Cheltenham Town at Stadium MK.

The Robins are four points clear of Dons and sit 16th in League One, enjoying a decent purple patch of their own recently, just as Dons have.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While Mark Jackson’s side are six unbeaten, with 12 points from a possible 18, Wade Elliott’s men have lost just once in eight, with three wins and four draws helping them keep out of the scrap at the bottom of the table.

The sides shared a 0-0 draw at Completely-Suzuki Stadium back in October, but Cheltenham were 2-1 winners at Stadium MK when the sides met in the Papa John’s Trophy In August.

Troy Parrott ended his goal-drought with a brace in the fixture last season, scoring either side of a Mo Eisa strike as Dons ran out 3-1 winners at Stadium MK.

In ten overall meetings between the sides, Dons have won five and lost two, drawing three.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dons’ home form, despite now being three unbeaten, still leaves a lot to be desired this season. Mark Jackson’s side have picked up just 17 points at home all season - the second worst record in the whole division. However, Cheltenham have only picked up 18 points on the road this term, losing three of their last four away from the Completely-Suzuki Stadium.

Daniel Harvie will miss out on the game and looks set to be sidelined with an ankle injury for the remainder of the season after limping out on Good Friday, but Jack Tucker could return for Mark Jackson's side after the back injury which kept him out of the draw with Derby on Monday not thought to be a long-term worry.

Referee Ben Toner will take charge of the game. In his 33 outings this term, his yellow has been flashed 102 times, with three reds coming out as well while pointing to the spot six times. Dons fans last saw the official back in September at St James Park in Exeter - a game which Dons lost 1-0.

Stephen Brown and Ollie Williams will run the lines with Fourth Official Declan Ford.

Advertisement

Advertisement