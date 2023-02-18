Form, odds and stats ahead of MK Dons’ clash with Sheffield Wednesday

The difficult challenges continue for MK Dons with a trip to Sheffield Wednesday this Saturday.

Dons’ precarious League One position means the Owls, who go into the game second in the standings, are heavy favourites, especially given their current run.

Darren Moore’s side have not lost in the third tier since October 4, when they were beaten 2-1 by league leaders Plymouth Argyle at Home Park.

On Tuesday night, Wednesday did Dons a favour though, beating fellow relegation scrappers Morecambe 3-0 at Hillsborough, while Dons were thumped 5-0 by Bolton Wanderers, who climbed into third spot.

The sides met in the second game of the season back in August, Wednesday claimed the spoils via the spot after penalty was awarded for a foul on Josh Windass which occured outside the box.

In 13 games between the sides since 2004, Wednesday have the edge with five wins to Dons' two, while there have been six draws. The Owls claimed the spoils in both games between the sides last season, including a last-minute winner when the sides met in S6 in November 2021.

Referee Scott Oldham will take charge of the game. In 28 games this season, Oldham has booked 93, sent off two - both since the turn of the year - and awarded four penalties. Blake Antrobus and Ravel Cheosiaua will run the lines with Fourth Official Garreth Rhodes.