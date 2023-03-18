Form, odds and stats ahead of MK Dons’ game against Accrington Stanley

MK Dons could get out of the relegation zone with victory over Accrington Stanley at the Wham Stadium on Saturday.

Dons head north to take on Stanley with just two points and crucially, the relegation line separating the sides ahead of kick-off.

Mark Jackson's side were promoted to 21st on Tuesday night as a result of Morecambe's defeat to Charlton Athletic, while Accrington's 3-1 loss at home to Portsmouth meant a win for Dons would mean they will leap-frog John Coleman's men on Saturday.

Last weekend's 1-0 win over Cambridge United was Dons' first win in seven and came at an important time as they take on three relegation candidates in a row.

Accrington's midweek defeat reduced the number of games in hand they have over Dons to just one now, with their indifferent form recently not letting them get away from the grips of the relegation scrap. Stanley have won one, lost two and drawn two of their last five.

At home, Accrington have played 17, won five, drawn five and lost seven, but Dons have not won at the Wham Stadium in nearly 15 years - looking back to 2008 for their last triumph. Last season, the sides shared the spoils of a 1-1 draw, despite the home side playing most of the game with ten men. Of the ten meetings between the sides though, Dons have won six to Stanley's two, with two draws.

Accrington will be without suspended keeper Lukas Jensen for the game after he was sent off against Portsmouth on Tuesday night, while Dons will also be missing two men through suspension - Jonathan Leko serving the final game of his ban, while Zak Jules will be serving the second of his three-match ban.

Referee Craig Hicks will take charge of the game. In 26 games this season, he has flashed 89 yellows and one red. His last Dons game was the 2-1 win over West Ham U21s in the Papa John's Trophy back in October. Simon Clayton and Danny Gratton will run the lines with Fourth Official Aaron Bannister.