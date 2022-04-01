Form, odds and stats ahead of MK Dons’ game against Shrewsbury Town

MK Dons celebrate at Stadium MK. They welcome Shrewsbury to MK1 on Saturday afternoon

If form is anything to go by, Dons’ clash against Shrewsbury at Stadium MK will not be as easy as league position may suggest.

Steve Cotterill’s side are 15th in League One, while Dons are in the fight for automatic promotion in third, but Shrews head to Milton Keynes on a hot streak, with three successive wins, nine goals and three clean sheets. In fact, with one defeat in their last seven, Salop have moved well clear of the relegation zone which they were mired in last time the sides met.

That game, back in October, saw Dons beaten 1-0 at Montgomery Waters Meadow and is the only time they have lost back-to-back games in League One this season. Shaun Whalley scored the only goal of the game on 65 minutes, and the midfielder has just celebrated 250 appearances for the club.

Dons, unbeaten in 12, weren’t in action last weekend when their game with Crewe Alexandra was postponed for international call-ups, and watched on as Shrewsbury claimed a 1-0 win over Lincoln City.

Overall, the sides have met 19 times with Dons claiming victory in seven, four defeats and seven draws. Shrewsbury have to look back nine years to March 2013 for their last win at MK1: a 3-2 triumph after Ryan Lowe’s brace pulled Dons back into contention having gone 2-0 down to an early Tom Eaves double.

Referee Martin Coy will take charge of the game. In 25 outings this season, including Dons’ dramatic 3-3 draw with Bolton Wanderers on the opening day of the season, he has booked 54 players and sent off three. Scott Williams and Darren Blunden will run the lines with fourth official Declan Ford.