Form, odds and stats ahead of MK Dons’ game with Barnsley

Barnsley’s defeat on Tuesday night effectively secured fourth spot for them in League One ahead of their trip to Stadium MK this Saturday.

Sitting five points behind Sheffield Wednesday in third, and 10 clear of Bolton in fifth, the Tykes have little but momentum to play for when they take on MK Dons before their play-off campaign begins in a couple of weeks.

Dons, of course, need a win to help secure their spot in League One next season. It has been six matches since Dons’ last win, with back-to-back defeats to Charlton and Fleetwood coming into the game.

Tuesday’s defeat to Ipswich Town was the first loss in five for Michael Duff’s side, having picked up 10 points from their recent run.

Nine matches have been played between the sides down the years, with three wins and three draws each. Barnsley’s last win at Stadium MK game 10 years ago in the FA Cup, but have only played at MK1 once since.

Last time the sides met, Barnsley were comfortable 3-1 winners at Oakwell in November, a game which saw Dean Lewington injured and ruled out for several months.

Anthony Backhouse will take charge of the game. In 33 matches this season, he has shown 113 yellow cards and just one red. He last took charge of Dons in their 2-1 win over Forest Green in January. Marc Wilson and Andy Bennett will run the lines with Fourth Official Richard Morris.