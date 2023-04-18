Form, odds and stats ahead of MK Dons’ game with Charlton Athletic

MK Dons will be looking to do the double over Charlton Athletic when they meet at Stadium MK on Tuesday night.

Second-half goals from Will Grigg and Bradley Johnson secured a 2-0 win for Dons at The Valley back in October, their ninth win in 22 meetings. Charlton also have nine wins over Dons down the years, with four draws meaning there is nothing to tell between the sides historically.

The Addicks were thumped 6-0 by Ipswich Town on Saturday, their second consecutive defeat on the road, having also lost to Bristol Rovers on their previous away day. But in sitting 11th, Dean Holden's side are sitting comfortably midtable with four wins, a draw and two defeats in their last seven.

Dons meanwhile extended their unbeaten run to seven on Saturday, but suffered stoppage time heartbreak when Alfie May snatched a point for Cheltenham Town in the 2-2 draw. Victory for Dons would have seen them move five points clear of the bottom four, but instead sit three above the drop zone with four matches remaining.

With a sizeable card of League One fixtures, Dons fans might also have half-an-eye on Accrington vs Peterborough, Oxford vs Portsmouth and Cambridge vs Wycombe as the battle at the bottom rumbles on. Only Morecambe have a watching brief of the sides at the wrong end of the table.

Referee Sam Allison will take charge of the game. In 31 games this season, he has booked 104 and sent off four players, while awarding six penalties. Allison will be taking charge of his first Dons game since September 2021 - the 1-1 draw with Cheltenham Town at the Completely-Suzuki Stadium. Daniel Flynn and David Harrison will run the lines with Fourth Official Adrian Tranter.

