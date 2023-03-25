Form, odds and stats ahead of MK Dons’ game with Morecambe

MK Dons could make it three wins in a row for the first time in a year when they take on Morecambe on Saturday.

For a third straight game, Mark Jackson’s side will face a fellow relegation battler, having seen off Cambridge and Accrington in their last two. It is a run which has seen Dons climb out of the bottom four.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Morecambe though could leapfrog Dons with a win themselves, sitting 22nd just two points behind. Dons though could open a four-point gap between themselves and the relegation zone with a win, should Accrington lose at Exeter City.

Morecambe head to Stadium MK with three draws in their last six to stay just about in touch – sharing the spoils with Oxford United in Liam Manning’s first game in charge last time out. Three wins at the turn of the year have helped Derek Adam’s side remain in the hunt for survival.

The sides have met twice already this season - once in the league where Dons ran out 4-0 winners at the Globe Arena back in August before Morecambe headed to Stadium MK for the Carabao Cup, with Dons winning 2-0 to progress. Overall, Dons have won six of the eight meetings, drawing one and losing one.

Dons can welcome back Jonathan Leko after he served his three-match suspension, but Zak Jules remains out with one game of his ban to go. Anthony Stewart and Warren O’Hora remain sidelined through injury.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Thomas Parsons will take charge of the game - his first in charge of Dons. In his 22 games this season, he has dished out 101 yellow cards, four reds and awarded two penalties. Abbas Khan and Declan O’Shea will run the lines with Fourth Official Aji Ajibola.