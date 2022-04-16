Form, odds and stats ahead of MK Dons’ game with Sheffield Wednesday

Massimo Luongo battles with Scott Twine at Hillsborough when MK Dons lost 2-1 at Sheffield Wednesday last November

Liam Manning’s side were last seen playing live back in December when they drew 1-1 with Plymouth Argyle at Stadium MK.

Wednesday will arrive in Milton Keynes in the play-offs, sat fifth, and on a six-match unbeaten run. Their recent streak has seen them pick up 12 points from a possible 18. Dons meanwhile are 14 unbeaten and sit second in the standings.

That could all change though with this game being the last to kick-off over the Easter period. After Friday’s round of games, both Wigan Athletic and Rotherham play before Dons today, meaning Manning’s side could slip to third before they kick-off.

In 11 previous meetings between the sides, Dons have won two, Wednesday three and there have been six draws. In November, the Owls scored twice in the last seven minutes to comes from behind to win 2-1 at Hillsborough – Dons’ last away defeat. Since then, they have been unbeten in 12 matches on the road - a new club record.

Wednesday haven not won in Milton Keynes in their last three trips, needing to look back to November 2010 for their last success at MK1 when they ran out comfortable 4-1 winners, thanks in no large part to Neil Mellor’s hat-trick.

Troy Parrott is the man in form for MK Dons, coming into the game with five goals in his last eight appearances for club and country. Wednesday meanwhile will be looking to Barry Bannan for inspiration, with the 32-year-old recently being named League One’s Player of the Month for March, beating Dons defender Harry Darling to the accolade.

Referee Ben Toner takes charge of the game, his 28th of the season. He has tooked 76 players and sent off three this term. His last Dons game was their 1-0 win over Barnet in the second round of the FA Cup in November 2020. Declan O’Shea and Stephen Brown will run the lines with Fourth Official Tom Reeves.

Bookmakers have Dons at 19/10, Wednesday at 6/4 and 9/4 the draw.