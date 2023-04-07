Form, odds and stats ahead of MK Dons’ home game with Portsmouth

A five-game unbeaten streak is on the cards for MK Dons for the first time in a year, but they must get past Portsmouth on Friday in order to do so.

John Mousinho’s side sit ninth in League One on an identical run, with three wins and a draw to their name in their last four games, and still very much in the hunt for a play-off spot.

Dons have also picked up 10 points from a possible 12 to move five points away from the relegation zone.

Pompey head to Stadium MK with a win over Dons in their pocket this season, winning 3-2 at Fratton Park in the second round of the FA Cup back in November. Dons would return three weeks later though, manager-less, but win 2-0 in the league meeting.

In 12 meetings between the sides down the years, the sides have won five games apiece, with two draws. Ethan Robson’s goal separated the sides in the clash at Stadium MK in September 2021 when the sides last met in Milton Keynes.

Anthony Stewart made his Dons debut on Saturday against Wycombe Wanderers but could make his home debut against Portsmouth, but Sullay Kaikai looks set to miss the Easter fixtures after picking up a strain on international duty.

Referee Carl Brook will take charge of the game, his 32nd of the season. So far, he has dished out 115 yellow cards and a single red, and awarded five penalties. Dons fans saw him at Stadium MK back in November during the 3-1 win over Newport County in the Papa John's Trohpy.

Alex James and Damith Bandara will run the lines with Fourth Official Nicholas Cooper.