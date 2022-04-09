Form, odds and stats ahead of MK Dons’ trip to AFC Wimbledon

MK Dons fans will go to the new Plough Lane, home of AFC Wimbledon, for the first time this afternoon.

With the result set to have an impact at both ends of the table, MK Dons and AFC Wimbledon’s meeting later today is set to be a crucial one in League One.

Liam Manning’s side head to the new Plough Lane for only the second time, having cruised to a 2-0 win in January 2021. They go there unbeaten in 14 matches and second in League One with eight wins out of nine, but it’s a differnet story for the hosts.

Read More Derby clash has heightened importance at both ends of the table

Without a win in 23 matches, AFC Wimbledon are four points from safety in 22nd in the league with five matches remaining. Their point against 10-man Charlton Athletic on Tuesday night was their first in seven, ending a run of six straight defeats.

MK Dons head to Plough Lane with a fairly clean bill of health. Tennai Watson and Aden Baldwin are ruled out for the remainder of the season, while Brandon Mason is ill.

AFC Wimbledon could welcome back Luke McCormick and Lee Brown, while Sam Cosgrove will have to wear a protective mask if he takes part in the game.

Referee James Oldham will take charge of the game. He brought up his century of yellow cards last Saturday in his 27th match, but he has sent off just three this term. His last MK Dons match was the 2-0 win over Bristol Rovers last April. Nicholas Cooper and Michael Webb will run the lines with Fourth Official Paul Howard.

Bookmakers have MK Dons at 5/6 to win the game, AFC Wimbledon at 7/2 and the draw is 5/2.