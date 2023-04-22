Form, odds and stats ahead of MK Dons’ trip to Fleetwood Town

The first of Dons’ final three games of the season see Mark Jackson’s side head to the Highbury Stadium on Saturday to face Fleetwood Town.

Scott Brown’s side, who sit 13th in League One, were held to a 0-0 draw on Tuesday night by bottom club Forest Green Rovers, and have lost just twice in their last eight.

Dons know a win in the north-west will help them greatly in their quest to secure their spot in the third tier next season in their penultimate away game of the campaign. Their seven-game unbeaten run came to an end on Tuesday night when they were beaten 1-0 by Charlton Athletic at Stadium MK, keeping them just three points above the drop zone.

In 12 meetings, Dons have won five, drawn four and lost three. Back in December, Dan Batty’s 90th minute winner at Stadium MK ensured a 2-1 win for the Cod Army, ending Liam Manning’s time in charge of MK Dons as a result.

Last season’s trip to Highbury Stadium could have been washed away, such were the conditions in February 2022, though the sides managed to swim through a 1-1 draw.

Warren O’Hora will be aiming to make his Dons return after missing three months with a broken foot. The Irishman returned to full training on Monday, and though he missed out on Tuesday night, hinted he was close to making his comeback. Sullay Kaikai also returned to the side after missing five matches through international duty and injury. Daniel Harvie will remain sidelined for the rest of the season.

Rebecca Welch will take charge of today’s game. Dons fans saw her a couple of months ago during the 1-0 defeat to Ipswich Town, one of her 20 games this season. She has flashed 62 yellow cards, but her red card has remained firmly in her pocket all term. She has also awarded four penalties. Ravel Cheosiaua and Paul Stonier will run the lines with Fourth Official Simon Clayton.