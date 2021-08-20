Form, odds and stats ahead of MK Dons’ trip to Ipswich Town

Former Don Scott Fraser will see his old team-mates a lot sooner than he may have expected when they arrive to take on Ipswich Town on Saturday.

The 26-year-old was sold to the Tractor Boys in the summer after he had scored 14 goals for Dons last season, ended as joint top-scorer.

It hasn’t been a good start to life at Portman Road though for Fraser.

After drawing their opening fixture with League One new boys Morecambe 2-2 - which Fraser scored in - Town have since gone on a three-game losing streak, most recently losing to Cheltenham Town on Tuesday night.

Following Dons’ win over Charlton on Tuesday, they now have four points to their name heading to Suffolk.

The sides last met in early April at Portman Road, where the sides played out a relatively uneventful 0-0 draw.

In six meetings though, Dons have not won any, and only have three draws to their name.

Joshua Smith will take charge of the game. In four games this season, he has flashed 11 yellows and a red card. His last Dons game was the 1-0 win over Doncaster Rovers at Stadium MK in March. Rob Smith and Sam Lewis will run the lines, with fourth official Adrian Waters.