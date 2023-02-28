Form, odds and stats ahead of MK Dons’ trip to Lincoln City

The start of Mark Jackson and MK Dons’ ‘mini-league’ starts this evening as they take on Lincoln City at Sincil Bank.

Dons go into the next month taking on sides in the bottom half of League One, having been dealt a tough card of late, playing sides vying for automatic promotion, losing to Bolton, Sheffield Wednesday and Ipswich prior to their trip tonight.

Jackson’s side sit two points from safety heading to Lincolnshire, taking on an Imps side sat fairly comfortably in 15th. But while Mark Kennedy’s side have won just three games in League One in four months, they have also only lost three in that time too, picking up 16 draws in 31 games this term. And at home, they’ve drawn 12 of their 15 games, but are unbeaten all season.

So it stands to reason Lincoln head into tonight’s game off the back of three consecutive draws against Derby, Portsmouth and bottom side Forest Green Rovers. And somewhat predictably, the sides shared the spoils of a goal-less draw in mid-January at Stadium MK.

Down the years, Dons have won seven of the 15 meetings between the sides, with Lincoln claiming four. Dons won both games last season too, including the dramatic 3-2 win at Sincil Bank on Boxing Day 2021, which saw them 2-0 inside eight minutes before Scott Twine’s brilliant stoppage time winner snatched it for Liam Manning’s men.

Without Anthony Stewart, Warren O’Hora and Dean Lewington, Dons are waiting on the fitness of Daniel Harvie who missed out on Saturday with a knee injury, but head coach Jackson hinted he may be fit enough to return to the side.

Referee Martin Coy will take charge of the game. In 18 games this season, he has shown 47 yellow cards, three red and awarded five penalties. His last Dons game came in the 2-1 defeat to Fleetwood Town - the game which would be the final one in charge for Manning before he was sacked back in December.

Ian Smedley and Richard Wigglesworth will run the lines with Fourth Official Mark Jones.