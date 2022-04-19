Form, odds and stats ahead of MK Dons’ trip to Oxford United

Dons head to the Kassam Stadium this evening to take on Karl Robinson’s Oxford United

MK Dons will be looking to continue their long-standing unbeaten record away from home, get back to winning ways and secure their play-off spot tonight at the Kassam Stadium when they take on Oxford United.

Saturday saw their 15-match streak without defeat come to an end at the hands of Sheffield Wednesday at Stadium MK as they went down 3-2, dealing a hammer blow to their automatic promotion hopes. However, they look almost assured of a play-off spot, but will lock it down with a draw tonight against Karl Robinson’s side.

The U’s though will be desperate for a result themselves to stay in touch with the play-off pack. Five points adrift of the top-six, anything other than victory will almost certainly rule them out of the chance of making it into the post-season. They head into the game having returned to winning ways on Good Friday, beating Fleetwood Town 3-2 - their first win after three consecutive defeats had seen their play-off hopes dwindle.

While Dons’ unbeaten run of 15 matches ended on Saturday, they remain unbeaten in 12 away matches and nerly five months. The Kassam Stadium however is an unhappy hunting ground for Dons. In four visits, they have only left victorious once, and that was in the EFL Trophy in 2017 which saw Robbie Neilson’s men claim a 4-3 win. Dons have lost on their other three visits.

Overall, Oxford have won four of the nine meetings between the sides, with Dons winning only two. The last game, back in December, saw a Covid-hit Dons make uncharacteristic mistakes in the second half to let slip their first half lead, courtesy of a Hirma Boateng strike, to lose 2-1 at Stadium MK.

Anthony Backhouse will referee the game this evening. In his 33 outings this term, he has flashed 111 yellow cards and four reds. His last Dons encounter came against AFC Wimbledon at Stadium MK in January - a game Dons won 1-0. Stuart Butler and Paul Yates will run the lines with Fourth Official Mark Derrien.

Bookmakers have Dons at 17/10 to claim victory, with Oxford at 13/8. The draw is 9/4.