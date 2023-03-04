Form, odds and stats ahead of MK Dons’ trip to Port Vale

Dons will be looking to build on their point picked up in the week when they travel to fellow strugglers Port Vale on Saturday.

The Valiants have lost seven of 11 games this year, and sit 16th in the standings. And of those seven defeats, four have come in the last five games, and two in a row heading into the game with Mark Jackson’s men at Vale Park.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Port Vale have a solid-enough record at home, winning six of 17 matches, losing seven.

Dons ended their three-match losing streak on Tuesday night away at Lincoln City, with Paris Maghoma’s last minute equaliser earning them a point at Sincil Bank.

When the sides met earlier this term, Dons picked up their first league win of the campaign, with Bradley Johnson bagging a brace to secure the 2-1 win at Stadium MK in August.

In 15 meetings down the years between the sides, they cannot be split, with five wins apiece and five draws.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A win for Dons could see them climb out of the bottom four, but will be looking at results elsewhere to help them out, with Accrington taking on bottom club Forest Green, while Morecambe face promotion chasing Bolton Wanderers.

Referee Darren Handley will take charge of the game. In 14 matches this season, he has shown 55 yellow cards, and five reds, awarding two penalties. His last Dons games was the 1-0 win over Burton Albion in January 2022, which saw Scott Twine score the winner in stoppage time. Ollie Williams and Kevin Morris will run the lines with Fourth Official Declan Ford.