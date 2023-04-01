Form, odds and stats ahead of MK Dons’ trip to Wycombe Wanderers

Games between MK Dons and Wycombe Wanderers do not usually need added implications to make them more fiercely contested, but a win for either side this afternoon could have an impact at both ends of League One.

Mark Jackson’s side head to the other side of Buckinghamshire looking to make it four wins in a row, having picked up nine points from relegation strugglers Cambridge, Accrington and Morecambe. It’s a streak which has seen Dons climb out and four points clear of the bottom four with the number of games left now into single figures. But they are by no means out of the woods yet.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Wycombe meanwhile are hiccuping since Matt Bloomfield took over at the helm from long-term boss Gareth Ainsworth in February. Despite their recent run of two wins in seven, the Chairboys sit eighth but still firmly in the play-off hunt, and win over Dons could see them climb back into the top six if other results go their way.

Typically tight and gritty affairs down the years, all but one of the last 15 meetings between Dons and Wycombe have seen the sides separated by a single goal - and that one anomaly turned out to be the all-imporant 2-0 win for the hosts at Adams Park last season in the first leg of the play-off semi-final.

Down the years though, Dons have claimed nine wins to Wycombe’s five, with just three draws. Earlier this season, Wycombe were 1-0 winners at Stadium MK thanks to Nick Freeman’s goal just before half-time.

Referee Sam Purkiss will take charge of the game. In 28 games this season, he has shown 104 yellow cards, eight reds and awarded four penalties. His last Dons game came over a year ago in February 2022 when goals from Tennai Watson and Kaine Kesler-Hayden secured a 2-0 win over Charlton Athletic at The Valley.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Michael Webb and Samuel Ogles will run the lines with Fourth Official Paul Johnson.