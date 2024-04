From Torquay, Wycombe and Portmouth to Newcastle, Watford and Wolves, Mike Williamson’s playing career was a great one.

Playing alongside some of the country’s top talents, and some international ones as well, his list of playing partners is glittering, with plenty to mention.

The MK Dons head coach was interviewed by All Things Business recently, and he was asked to list his all-time team-mates XI, with a former MK Dons manager making the cut.