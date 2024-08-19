Former Dons ace Twine caps move with late Bristol City winner

The former top-scorer and League One Player of the Season netted at the death for Bristol City

Scott Twine marked his permanent reunion with former manager Liam Manning with a late winner for Bristol City in a seven-goal thriller with Millwall.

The former MK Dons Player of the Year endured a difficult two years at Burnley after leaving Stadium MK, spending most of his second season out on loan. After initially joining Hull, he reunited with Manning at Ashton Gate in the second-half of the campaign, before making the move permanent last week.

The fee, understood to be around £3.2m with add-ons, means it is unlikely Dons will benefit from a sell-on windfall, with the price below the estimated £4m Burnley paid in the summer of 2022.

Twine came off the bench on 62 minutes on Saturday, but within two minutes saw his side go 3-2 down, having led the game 2-0 after just 12 minutes. But after Fally Mayulu’s 78th minute equaliser, Twine volleyed home from the edge of the six-yard box with two minutes to go to secure the points.

Former Dons boss Liam Manning brought Twine back to Ashton Gate | Getty Images

“He knows this is a big year for him coming up,” said former Dons boss Manning on signing Twine. “He’s got to concentrate on doing what he does and that’s showing his love for the game and working hard and bringing the risk-taking he shows with the ball.

“If you look at his creativity, his set-pieces, his willingness to take risks and try and put people in on goal, they’re the bits we can hopefully get out of him consistently game after game.”