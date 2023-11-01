Former Dons assistant head coach joins League Two rivals
Robbie Stockdale joins Stephen Clemence’s backroom staff at the League Two side
Former MK Dons assistant head coach Robbie Stockdale has returned to football, joining Gillingham’s backroom staff.
The Gills have appointed Stephen Clemence, son of former England goalkeeper Ray, to take over at Priestfield as head coach. He replaces Neil Harris who was sacked in September, and takes over the role from another former Dons assistant manager in the form of Keith Millen, who held the role on an interim basis.
Stockdale was number two to Mark Jackson last season, joining the club in January in their fight to avoid relegation from League One. He departed Stadium MK when Jackson was sacked following the drop to League Two.