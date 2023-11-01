News you can trust since 1981
Former Dons assistant head coach joins League Two rivals

Robbie Stockdale joins Stephen Clemence’s backroom staff at the League Two side

By Toby Lock
Published 1st Nov 2023, 13:38 GMT
Former MK Dons assistant head coach Robbie Stockdale has returned to football, joining Gillingham’s backroom staff.

The Gills have appointed Stephen Clemence, son of former England goalkeeper Ray, to take over at Priestfield as head coach. He replaces Neil Harris who was sacked in September, and takes over the role from another former Dons assistant manager in the form of Keith Millen, who held the role on an interim basis.

Stockdale was number two to Mark Jackson last season, joining the club in January in their fight to avoid relegation from League One. He departed Stadium MK when Jackson was sacked following the drop to League Two.

