Former Dons boss edges closer to EFL return with rival League One club
Liam Manning looks as though he could be heading towards Fratton Park to take over at Portsmouth
Former MK Dons boss Liam Manning could be back in League One management as he looks set to take over at Portsmouth.
The 37-year-old was sacked at Stadium MK last month as Dons toiled in the relegation zone. But his 16-month tenure will be remembered for their brilliant run to third place last season, narrowly missing out in the play-offs.
Following the sacking of Danny Cowley at Fratton Park, Manning was installed as one of the early favourites to take over Pompey as they sit 13th in League One, where he would link up with former Dons Exectutive Director Andy Cullen.
Last night, betting was suspended at one online bookmakers on the former Dons boss taking over Portsmouth but as yet there has been no formal annoucement.