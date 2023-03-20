Former Dons boss explains why he turned down Leeds United’s top job

Despite seeing Dons relegated from the Championship, Robinson’s stock remained high as clubs sought his services.

Heavily linked with a move to Sheffield United a year before following Dons’ promotion to the second tier, Leeds’ approach for Robinson came not long after the 2015/16 season ended. However, after meeting with the Whites’ eccentric chairman Massimo Cellino, Robinson admitted he did not the sense the Elland Road job was for him.

Talking with his former boss Sam Allardyce on the No Tippy Tappy Football Podcast, Robinson explained his reasons for not taking the role.

Former Leeds United chairman Massimo Cellino did not leave Karl Robinson with a good feeling about taking the manager’s job at Elland Road

He said: “I met (with Leeds) on the Friday. I didn’t sleep on the Friday, I didn’t sleep on the Saturday so something didn’t feel right. Leeds weren’t the Leeds they were today, but they were still Leeds.

“I actually saw Sam Allardyce on the Monday and he said to go and meet them again, so I arranged to meet them and they weren’t there – 10am not there, 10.30am not there – so I phoned Sam and asked what to do, and he said to wait until 11am.

“Next thing they turned up and the conversation was a little erratic, unstable, and I thought, this isn’t me. It didn’t feel right.

“The fact that it was Leeds, it just wasn’t the right time. I’d just got relegated a few days before with MK Dons, and I felt so guilty for that.