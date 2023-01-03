Former Dons boss in the running for Portsmouth job

Liam Manning is near the top of the list to replace Danny Cowley after he was sacked as Portsmouth boss on Monday.

The former Dons boss parted ways with the club last month after a dismal start to the season, leaving the club in the bottom three.

Advertisement

However, Manning’s side performed well in the 3-2 defeat to Pompey at Fratton Park in the FA Cup in November, before they were winners there three weeks later in League One - albeit a week after Manning was sacked.

The 37-year-old spent 16 months in charge at Stadium MK, leading the side to third place in League One last season, missing out on automatic promotion by a point before losing to Wycombe Wanderers in the play-offs.

As he was with the previously vacant Dons hotseat, Leam Richardson is currently out in front as the bookies’ favourite to replace Cowley, who spent just under two years at Fratton Park.