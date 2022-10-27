Former Dons boss makes prediction about Dean Lewington as he approaches 900th game

Former Dons boss Danny Wilson was full of praise for Dean Lewington after the skipper reached his 900th career appearance on Saturday.

Wilson was Lewington’s manager from 2004-2006, and helped guide Dons to their infamous final-day win over Tranmere Rovers in 2005 to avoid relegation.

Speaking to the Citizen, Wilson predicted he the 38-year-old will take the plunge into management or coaching one day when his playing days are over.

“He has had some career, and he’s still going and looks fit and consistent at the moment as well,” he said. “He’s a seven or eight out of ten every week.

“He’s had a terrific career, and comes from a good family with his dad, who is a tremendous coach, and I don’t doubt he’ll have a great career in coaching or as a manager.

“There’s always a point in your career when you have to put on a tie!”

When hearing of Wilson’s comments, Lewington said: “It's nice to hear from Danny! I'll concentrate on playing for now, and look at coaching afterwards maybe!

“He's a good man Danny Wilson, so it's nice to hear that from him.”