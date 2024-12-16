Former Dons boss Martin sacked by Premier League Southampton

Russell Martin | Getty Images

The former Norwich City defender leaves with the Saints bottom of the league

Ex-MK Dons manager Russell Martin has been sacked by Southampton following their 5-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Despite guiding Saints back to the Premier League last season, beating Leeds United in the play-off final at Wembley, the club parted ways with the 38-year-old after 16 games in the top flight.

It has been a harsh reality check for Southampton on their return, winning only once this term, picking up just five points and sitting rock bottom of the pile.

"Going into the start of the season, we all knew the challenges that we would face this year as we readjusted to life in the top flight, competing in the best and most competitive league in the world," said a Southampton statement.

"However, the reality of our situation is clear. The board have supported Russell and his staff and been open and transparent regarding our expectations.

"We have all been on the same page in recognising the urgency of needing results to improve.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank Russell and his staff for all the hard work and dedication they have given the club on and off the pitch over the last 18 months.”

Martin spent 18 months in charge at MK Dons, taking over from Paul Tisdale in November 2019 before departing in August 2021 for Swansea City, also following a 5-0 defeat.