Former Dons boss reportedly joins Everton

Dan Micciche has joined Premier League strugglers Everton as Player Development Lead Coach, according to reports.

The 43-year-old cut his teeth in the MK Dons academy, but took charge of the first tea for three months in 2018 following the sacking of Robbie Neilson. But just three wins in 16 outings left Dons on the brink of relegation to League Two before he was sacked.

A job in Arsenal’s academy followed, initially as U15s boss before taking the U18s in 2021, before he followed Kevin Betsy to take over League Two side Crawley Town - Micciche the assistant to Betsy - at the start of this season. The duo though were sacked after four months in charge though after making a poor start to the season.