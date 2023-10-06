Former Dons boss sets scoring record with new club

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It was a record-breaking start to life in Australia for Mark Jackson as his Central Coast Mariners thrashed Stallion Laguna in his first game in charge.

The emphatic 9-1 scoreline is the A-League side’s all-time best ever score. Marco Tulio grabbed his first Mariners hat-trick in a dominate display, while Dylan Wenzel-Halls bagged a brace. Alou Kuol, Josh Nisbet, Angel Torres and Brian Kaltak netted the other goals.

Jackson took over at the helm last week after leaving MK Dons in the summer, overseeing the side as they were relegated from League One last season.

“I want to play front foot football and dominate every part of the game,” he said. “That is my philosophy, that is how I want my teams to play, and that is what I will bring to the Central Coast.