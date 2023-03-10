Former Dons boss tipped to take over from another at Oxford

Liam Manning has been tipped to take over from Karl Robinson at League One Oxford United, according to reports.

The former MK Dons boss was sacked in December with the club struggling at the wrong end of the table, while the U’s have been without a manager for a couple of weeks after sacking Karl Robinson after just shy of five years in charge.

Former Peterborough boss Grant McCann had been heavily tipped to take over from Robinson, but BBC Radio Oxford have claimed Manning is actually in line to take over the hot-seat.