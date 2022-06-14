Former Dons coaches back in management at Notts County

Luke Williams has taken up the vacant manager’s role at Notts County. He was MK Dons’ assistant manager from 2019-2021

Former MK Dons assistant manager Luke Williams is back in football, taking over the hot seat at Notts County, bringing Ryan Harley with him as his number two.

Williams, who has previous managerial experience in charge of Swindon, left Stadium MK with Russell Martin for Swansea last summer but left Wales in February for personal reasons.

Ryan Harley with former Dons midfielder Conor McGrandles

Harley signed for Dons by 2018 by Paul Tisdale and took up a role in Martin’s backroom before departing in 2020.

Notts County have been out of the EFL since 2019 and have made it to the National League play-offs for the last three seasons but have failed to make it back to League Two.

“Between them they have the right management skills and experience of all EFL divisions, as well as the National League, which we believe will help us achieve our goal of promotion and getting back to where we feel we belong,” a statement from the club said.