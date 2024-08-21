Former Dons defender Keogh put in temporary charge of Blackpool

Richard Keogh | Getty Images

The former MK Dons centre-back is taking temporary charge of the Tangerines

Ex-Dons defender Richard Keogh has taken temporary charge of Blackpool after the club sacked manager Neil Critchley this afternoon.

The 38-year-old retired from playing in the summer following Forest Green Rovers’ relegation from the Football League, joining the Tangerines’ coaching staff where he played in 2021/22.

Keogh joined MK Dons in the summer 2020 following his sacking from Derby County. After finishing rehab on his injured knee, Keogh made 21 outings for Russell Martin’s side before being sold to Huddersfield Town in January 2021.

Spells at Ipswich and Wycombe followed before he joined Forest Green last season, hanging up his boots earlier this summer.

He will take charge of the League One club as they take on Cambridge United this weekend.