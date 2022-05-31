Former Dons defender linked with a move to the Championship

Matthew Sorinola left MK Dons last summer in favour of Belgian side Union SG

Defender Matthew Sorinola may be back in the EFL next season after being linked with two Championship clubs.

The 21-year-old became a first team regular under Russell Martin’s watch in 2020/21, but the pair struggled to come to terms on a new contract to keep the youngster at Stadium MK, departing at the end of the season.

He opted to sign for Union SG in Belgium - a club with close links to Brighton & Hove Albion - where he made 14 substitute appearances but no starts this season.

Matthew Sorinola celebrates scoring against Waregem last season - his first goal for Union SG

Highly sought after during his time at Dons though, new interest has emerged from Martin again in a bid to bring the defender to Swansea City, as well as Martin’s former club Norwich City who are understood to be keen on him.