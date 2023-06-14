Former Dons hitman set to return to England with Championship side

Former MK Dons striker Rhys Healey looks set to return to English shores after leaving French side Toulouse.

Championship outfit Watford look in pole position to land the striker, who left Stadium MK in 2020 for the continent.

Healey, 28, scored 20 goals in 41 appearances for Dons, having originally moved to the new city on loan from Cardiff City in 2018. After an initial spell at the club, he was recalled by the Bluebirds in January 2019, but signed on a permanent basis for Paul Tisdale’s side the following summer.

His goal-scoring exploits in League One alerted French second tier side Toulouse to his services. His first two seasons for Les Violets saw him continue his fine scoring form, netting 34 goals in 64 Ligue 2 appearances, helping his side to promotion to the top flight.

But a cruciate knee injury marred his time in Ligue 1, limiting Healey to just four appearances, but he still managed to find the back of the net twice.

In departing, Healey wrote on social media: “I’ve had the best three years of my career at @toulousefc and I just wanted to come on here to express my thank you to everyone involved.

“The love and affection that’s been shown to myself and my family whilst I’ve been here has been overwhelming. Welcoming my daughter into the world, in another country, I couldn’t have asked for better support and resources.

“From the success and highs of achieving promotion and the golden boot we’ve created very good memories! I couldn’t have done any of it without the players, coaches and backroom staff, who are incredible to be around.”