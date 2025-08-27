Former Dons interim boss joins Wycombe Wanderers academy staff

The 33-year-old has joined the League One club

Ex-MK Dons caretaker boss Ben Gladwin has joined Wycombe Wanderers’ academy coaching team.

The 33-year-old was in temporary charge of the club for eight games last season following Scott Lindsey’s sacking in March until Paul Warne was appointed in April. He remained a part of Dons’ coaching team until the end of the season when he departed along with Jamie Day and Ian Watson.

Prior to hanging up his playing boots in 2024, Gladwin had made 29 appearances for Dons between 2020 and 2021.

Currently undertaking his LMA Diploma in Football Management, Gladwin has joined the Chairboys’ academy setup as Professional Development Phase Coach.

Wycombe’s Academy Director Jeremy Sauer said: “It’s brilliant to bring someone of Ben’s calibre on board, having enjoyed a career at many different levels in the game from non-league all the way to the Championship, and the recent experiences he’s had in coaching at other EFL clubs.

“He brings another unique skillset and real-world experience to our existing team and we’re delighted to get him into our academy to help develop the players individually and collectively during their time with us.

“It’s been a really productive first month of the season for us and while we don’t place too much emphasis on the results at this stage, we were really pleased to start with a win at Sutton in our very first competitive game, and earn progress in the Youth Alliance Cup against Exeter.

“We’ve got a busy fixture schedule coming up alongside our regular training and education sessions, and the lads are taking it all in their stride and working hard day in, day out to make the most of the opportunity that they’ve got here.”