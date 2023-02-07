Former MK Dons winger Rob Hall hopes he can help develop the games of players in and around Milton Keynes as he begins to eye up life after football.

The 29-year-old is a regular for Barnet in the National League, playing alongside former Dons Laurie Walker and Daniel Powell in north London, but knows how fickle football can be. Two long-term knee injuries threatened to call time on his career years earlier, and Hall knows another could mean spell the end of his playing days.

With that in mind, he has launched Tek7: an opportunity for players of all levels and ages to be coached one-to-one or in groups in Milton Keynes, Oxford and the surrounding areas, by the former West Ham, Bolton and MK Dons man.

“When I did my other knee, I was out for a long time,” Hall said. “(Oxford boss) Karl Robinson told me how easy it was to fall into coaching. Initially I thought I was going to be done with football whenever I decided to retire. But he told me I saw the game differently, and had a lot to offer players from all different backgrounds.

“So I'm seeing how it goes initially - whether it's with big groups of kids that parents can drop off with us for a few hours on a Sunday, or one-to-one coaching with players in academies, or at grass roots level who just want to improve.”

Describing Walker as one of his best friends in the Barnet side, Hall said he is keen to team up with the keeper’s ProSaveGK coaching sessions too, adding: “I want to work alongside Laurie's goalkeeping coaching sessions too so we can have keepers and outfield players playing alongside each other, working together and just seeing where it can take us.”