Former Dons manager now the front runner for Fleetwood job

The former Dons boss is in the frame for a League One return

By Toby Lock
Published 5th Sep 2023, 09:19 BST- 1 min read
Karl Robinson has emerged as the front runner to take over at Fleetwood Town following the sacking of Scott Brown.

The former Scottish international was sacked over the weekend having picked up just a single point from their opening six games in League One - form leaving them second from bottom at this early stage.

Robinson, who was MK Dons manager from 2010 to 2016 and took them up to their only season in the Championship in 2014/15, was sacked by Oxford United after five years at the Kassam Stadium in March this year.

Having previously had a spell at Charlton Athletic in League One, Robinson was most recently assistant to Sam Allardyce as the pair were tasked with the difficult task of keeping Leeds United in the Premier League last season - a job they were unsuccessful in doing.

According to BetVictor, the former Dons boss is 1/2 now to take over at Highbury Stadium, with former Shrewsbury boss Steve Cotterill at 8/1, while Leam Richardson, Danny Cowley and Michael Appleton are at 16/1.

Related topics:Karl RobinsonFleetwoodFleetwood TownScott BrownLeague OneOxford United