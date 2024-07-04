Former Dons midfielder Mitchell confirmed as Newcastle's sporting director

Paul Mitchell | AFP via Getty Images

The ex-MK Dons midfielder will take up the high-profile role at Newcastle United

Newcastle United have confirmed Paul Mitchell will take over as their sporting director.

The former MK Dons midfielder’s career has gone from strength-to-strength since he was forced into retiring early after breaking his leg at the National Hockey Stadium in 2006. Sidelined for 18 months, Mitchell made tentative returns to the game but could never fully recover from the injury, which saw the air ambulance land on the pitch. He made 82 appearances for Dons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking up a job in the recruitment department at Stadium MK, Mitchell joined Southampton in 2012. Working alongside Mauricio Pochettino at St Mary’s, he followed the Argentine to Tottenham before moving abroad to work for RB Leipzig in a similar recruitment role.