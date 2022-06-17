Former Dons midfielder signs for Mansfield Town

It is a return to League Two for Hiram Boateng as he pens Stags deal

Friday, 17th June 2022, 10:29 am
<p>Hiram Boateng’s final MK Dons game came in the play-off semi-final second-leg against Wycombe Wanderers last month. He has signed a deal to play for Mansfield Town next season</p>

Hiram Boateng has completed a move to League Two side Mansfield Town after his release from MK Dons.

The midfielder was a popular member of the Dons squad last term after making a return to the side having been frozen out by former boss Russell Martin.

The 26-year-old made 37 appearances for Dons last season, scoring four goals, including a strike just two minutes into his fairytale return away at Bolton Wanderers on the opening day of the campaign.

But struggling to get game-time in the second half of the season, Boateng was released at the end of his contract after three seasons at Stadium MK.

He joins a Mansfield Town side who narrowly missed out on promotion to League One last season, teaming up again with former Dons striker Jordan Bowery.

