Former Dons midfielder signs for Mansfield Town

Hiram Boateng’s final MK Dons game came in the play-off semi-final second-leg against Wycombe Wanderers last month. He has signed a deal to play for Mansfield Town next season

The midfielder was a popular member of the Dons squad last term after making a return to the side having been frozen out by former boss Russell Martin.

The 26-year-old made 37 appearances for Dons last season, scoring four goals, including a strike just two minutes into his fairytale return away at Bolton Wanderers on the opening day of the campaign.

But struggling to get game-time in the second half of the season, Boateng was released at the end of his contract after three seasons at Stadium MK.