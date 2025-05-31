Former Dons pair to leave after helping Charlton Athletic to Wembley win

The duo are back on the market after leaving the Championship side

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two former MK Dons players are on their way out of Charlton Athletic after helping them return to the Championship last week.

Chuks Aneke and Tennai Watson will depart the Addicks after both featured in the 1-0 win at Wembley in the play-off final against Leyton Orient.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aneke, 31, scored 27 goals across two spells at The Valley, where he moved after leaving Stadium MK in 2019. The striker was a popular player in Milton Keynes, netting 33 goals in 94 appearances in three seasons.

Watson also swapped MK1 for SE7, doing so in the summer of 2023. He made 50 outings for the Addicks. The wing-back played 70 times for Dons in two years between 2021 and 2023.

Conor Coventry, who Dons took on loan from West Ham United in 2022, has been retained by Charlton.