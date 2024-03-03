Former Dons promotion winner sent off seconds after coming on as a sub

David Wheeler

David Wheeler had barely been on the field for a minute before he was sent off for Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday as MK Dons loanee Conor Grant fired in his first goal for Barnsley at Adams Park.

Wheeler, whose header secured Dons automatic promotion with victory over Mansfield Town in 2018, came on as a second-half substitute for the Chairboys but within seconds was shown a straight red card for a nasty challenge on Barnsley's Corey O'Keefe.

The Tykes were leading 3-2 at that stage, with goals from Sam Cosgrove, Donovan Pines and O'Keefe beating former Dons keeper Franco Ravizzoli in the Wycombe net.