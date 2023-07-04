News you can trust since 1981
Former Dons striker leaves Shrewsbury Town by mutual consent

Aaron Wilbraham follows Steve Cotterill out of the League One club

By Toby Lock
Published 4th Jul 2023, 10:07 BST- 1 min read

Former MK Dons striker Aaron Wilbraham has left his role as Shrewsbury Town assistant manager by mutual consent.

The 43-year-old had been number two to Steve Cotterill since 2020, and took charge of the club while he was hospitalised with Covid in 2021.

With Cotterill leaving Montgomery Waters Meadow earlier this summer, and former Exeter City boss Matt Taylor taking charge, Wilbraham too has departed the club.

Aaron Wilbraham scored 57 goals for MK Dons during his five-and-half years at the club. Pic: Getty ImagesAaron Wilbraham scored 57 goals for MK Dons during his five-and-half years at the club. Pic: Getty Images
Wilbraham spent five-and-a-half years at MK Dons, with his 57 goals ranking him second in the club’s all-time leading scorers list, behind Izale McLeod.

Confirming his departure, a statement from Shrewsbury Town read: “Everyone at Shrewsbury Town thanks Alby for his commitment and service over the last two-and-a-half years and wishes him all the very best for the future.

“Alby joined the club under previous manager Steve Cotterill in December 2020 in his first coaching role following his retirement as a player.

“Taking up the role six months after retiring from a highly successful playing career, the 43-year-old played a big part at the club, building good relationships with the players and backroom staff, as well as stepping up to take charge of the side in 2021 - something the club will always be grateful to him for.

