Former Dons top-scorer Eisa departs for Exeter City

Mo Eisa

Mo Eisa has kicked his last ball for MK Dons after joining Exeter City on loan for the rest of the season.

With his contract set to expire at the end of the season, Eisa depart the club this summer. Exeter have paid a loan fee for the striker, and he leaves having scored 31 goals in 101 appearances for Dons.

The 29-year-old striker scored five goals for Dons this season, but has failed to do so at club level since mid-September. Afforded limited first-team opportunities behind the likes of Max Dean and Ellis Harrison, Eisa, who is in the final year of his contract at Stadium MK, has joined the Grecians for the remainder of the campaign and becomes the sixth to depart this club this month.

He links up again with former Dons defender Zac Jules, who left for St James Park last summer after two-and-a-half years at the club.

Eisa arrived at Stadium MK in the summer of 2021 for a club record transfer fee from Peterborough United. He finished his first season at the club with 12 goals but suffered an Achilles injury which ruled him out for nearly four months at the end of the campaign. While he returned to action the following season and finished as the club's leading scorer with 14, Eisa was unable to help Dons avoid relegation to League Two.