Former Milton Keynes student lifts Europa League trophy with Tottenham

He made a vital header in the closing stages to deny Manchester United an equaliser

It was a special night on Wednesday for former St Paul’s student Kevin Danso as he helped Tottenham Hotspur to Europa League triumph.

The 26-year-old Austrian international grew up in Milton Keynes, going to school in the purple of St Paul’s while he was a part of the MK Dons academy.

Moving to Germany in 2014, Danso’s career has seen him play for FC Augsberg, Southampton, Fortuna Dusseldorf and Lens before he penned a deal to join Spurs in January. The deal is initially a loan, with the north London side having an option to buy this summer.

The Europa League final saw Spurs pitched against Manchester United, with the winner not only lifting the trophy, but also securing a Champions League spot next season, salvaging torrid Premier League campaigns for both.

Coming on with 11 minutes to go, replacing goal-scorer Brennan Johnson, Danso played a key part in Tottenham’s late defensive display as they held on to win 1-0, claiming their first piece of silverware in 17 years, and their first European crown since 1984.

Kevin Danso, once a St Paul's student, celebrates after Spurs' 1-0 win over Manchester United in Bilbao | Getty Images

“It’s very historic,” he said afterwards. “Everybody knows how much of a difficult season it has been. We’ve not done what we expected to do, but winning this trophy really caps it off. We put everything into it, and it’s is an amazing feeling to bring it back to north London.

“It’s an experience. We have all learned what we have got to invest to win this competition, and it will help us in the future.

“The Champions League is where Tottenham deserve to be and I’m so happy to be a part of the group which has made that happen.”