Former MK Dons academy defender breaks Mbappe's nose in Euro 2024 clash

Kylian Mbappe broke his nose after clashing with Kevin Danso in France's group game with Austria | Getty Images

The defender has made the headlines all around the world after putting his body in the way

A former MK Dons academy player has been making the headlines at Euro 2024 after inadvertently breaking Kylian Mbappe’s nose.

Austrian Kevin Danso put himself in the way of the French striker, who recently confirmed his summer move to Real Madrid, during his side’s narrow 1-0 defeat in the Championships on Monday night. But while he fought for the ball, Mbappe headed Danso’s back rather than the ball, breaking his nose in the process.

Danso joined the MK Dons academy at the age of nine. Having been born in Austria, his Ghanaian parents moved to Milton Keynes when he was six. He remained a part of the Dons youth fold until 2014 when he was 16, when he joined FC Augsberg in Germany.

There, he progressed through the ranks to make his Bundesliga debut in 2017, had a brief stint on loan back on English shores with Southampton before earning a move to Lens in 2021.